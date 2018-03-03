Authorities say the avalanche Saturday morning killed two people. Another person suffered serious injuries, and a fourth suffered minor injuries.

Two snowmobilers died and two others were injured when an avalanche swept down a slope near Esmeralda Peak in Kittitas County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to the area before noon Saturday in response to an avalanche report and found the four victims with the help of other snowmobilers in the area.

Deputies said 27-year-old Zach Roundtree of Bonney Lake and 41-year-old James Larson of Buckley were killed in the avalanche. Kyle Ottwell, 26, of Bonney Lake was airlifted to Harborview with serious injuries, while Ryan Journey, 27, of Bonney Lake suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly avalanche comes less than a week after Joseph Simenstad of Issaquah died in an avalanche near Stampede Pass. Clayton Myers, the Kittitas County undersheriff, said the avalanche danger in many areas remains high.