BEND, Ore. — Two skiers died in crashes in separate incidents at Mt. Bachelor ski resort, officials said.

A spokesperson for the resort told KOIN 6 News reports both incidents happened around 12:30 p.m., one on Friday, the other on Saturday, and both skiers died before being flown from the mountain’s landing zone.

The skiers, who were 66 and 60, were each wearing helmets at the time of their crash. Their names have not been released.

In a statement, Mt. Bachelor President/General Manager John McLeod said they are all “heartbroken and in shock” over the two deaths. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed.”

He thanked the guests who worked with their patrol team and emergency responders during the incidents.

“We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days.”