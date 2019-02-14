It wasn't immediately clear how the firefighters were injured during their response to a home in the Eastlake neighborhood.
Two Seattle firefighters were injured early Thursday while responding to an overdose call in the Eastlake neighborhood.
The firefighters went to a home near East Roanoke Street and Eastlake Avenue East at 2:20 a.m. after receiving a call that a 27-year-old man had overdosed, KIRO-TV is reporting.
The firefighters were injured at some point during the response, though it was not immediately clear how. Both were taken to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition, KIRO reports.
Seattle police are at the home investigating.
