Speakers raised concerns about fire danger, wildlife and a lack of public input at a meeting considering permits for two Yakima County solar farm projects.

The online public hearing was hosted Wednesday evening by officials with the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.

Lorre Gefre, who lives near the proposed High Top and Ostrea solar projects along Highway 24 on the eastern edge of Yakima County, said they and other solar farms planned nearby would have a negative effect on the area.

“I don’t think the public has been forewarned about how this will affect them in the future,” she said. “There’s a lot of wildlife and wildlands out there, and if this is built that will be gone forever.”

Other speakers asking for the projects to be postponed or rejected included Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, Yakima County Fire District 4 Chief Dale Hille, North Yakima Conservation President Michael Tobin and Yakima County Farm Bureau President Mark Herke.

“We’re not opposed to green energy, but we believe this process is being rushed. The public is being blindsided about what we’re losing,” Herke said. He noted the projects’ potential fire danger, loss of agricultural land and threats to species such as the sage grouse should lead EFSEC to reject the proposal.

Wednesday’s hearing ended public comment on the High Top and Ostrea projects, said Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC director of siting and compliance.

The EFSEC board will review public comments and the presentation from developer Cypress Creek Renewables, then vote on a site development agreement recommendation before Feb. 22. The EFSEC recommendation ultimately will be approved or rejected by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The two proposals

Two project developers from the California-based company, Jess Mosleh and Heather Wise, briefly reviewed two 80-megawatt solar farm proposals along Highway 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee, and how plans for them have been modified to meet environmental and wildlife concerns.

High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of the highway.

They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap to Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.

Mosleh reviewed how the two projects met Yakima County’s conditional use criteria, would serve a community need by providing renewable energy, and support the rural economy through tax revenue and lease payments to land owners.

She and Wise noted how 12 environmental studies have been completed for the EFSEC approval process, addressing potential impacts to plants, wildlife, wetlands, hydrology and cultural resources. Glare and airspace concerns also were addressed.

Setting aside space for wildlife corridors and altering the grouping of solar arrays were among the changes Cypress Creek made to its plans as a result of the studies, Mosleh said.

EFSEC’s approval process

Hafkemeyer, the EFSEC siting director, then reviewed the state agency’s approval process, beginning with the original application submitted April 7, 2022. Various public hearings considering land use and environmental impacts have been conducted by EFSEC officials, who visited the area on Nov. 2 for an onsite public meeting.

Although EFSEC officials and members of the public were unable to access the High Top and Ostrea sites, they were viewed from a public vantage point behind the Silver Dollar Café at the intersection of Highways 24 and 241, on the Benton-Yakima county line.

High Top will be on the western portion of the property, abutting the Black Rock Solar Project site approved by Yakima County officials in May 2022. Ostrea would begin about 1.3 miles east of the High Top site, closer to the restaurant and the steep hill used for the Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hill Climb.

The group toured the nearby Wautoma Solar Project site, which also is being considered by EFSEC, on Nov. 2.

After the site visits, the EFSEC board unanimously approved an order granting expedited processing to Cypress Creek Renewables. This decision was protested by the Yakima County Board of Commissioners, which sent EFSEC officials a letter on Nov. 7 asking the state agency to hold off on approving any more solar farm projects until local rules for siting them are in place.

EFSEC officials replied in a Dec. 5 letter to the county, stating the High Top and Ostrea applications were submitted in April of last year, before the county’s moratorium on solar farm projects was enacted in July.

Public opposition

McKinney, speaking at Wednesday night’s public hearing, referenced the Black Rock, Wautoma and Goose Prairie solar projects, the latter having been approved in December 2021 along SR 24, roughly eight miles east of Moxee.

She also argued that the state’s push for green energy projects failed to take into account public input, local government concerns, such as the Yakima County solar farm moratorium, and the overall impact on the state’s energy grid.

“I know these projects are being considered independently … but this is an issue that must be considered as a whole,” McKinney said. “What we are not seeing in this process is balance … we need to reject these proposals so we and the Legislature have time to address this new (energy) system.”

McKinney and others speaking during the public hearing also worried about the fire danger thousands of solar panels and transmission lines could add to an area with little fire protection — a “no man’s land,” as District 4’s Hille called it.

Hille said contractual fire coverage should be in place before construction of such a large project is allowed.

Tobin, with the conservation district, disputed the idea that the project sites were unfarmable wasteland, noting many portions of the area had been irrigated in the past.

Water could be available for high-value crops such as orchard fruit, hops and vineyards, and placing solar farms on the site would eliminate that possibility.

“This would convert agricultural land into an industrial complex,” he added. “When you string Ostrea and High Top with the other solar projects, you have an impact that can never, ever be overcome.”

