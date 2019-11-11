Two people were treated by medics after a can of bear spray was activated Monday afternoon inside the Goodwill Outlet store in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood.

Seattle police and firefighters responded to the store at 1765 Sixth Ave. S. around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a “gaseous substance” inside the building. Employees and customers were told to evacuate the store while crews ventilated the building, Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said.

The canister of bear spray, which contains the chili pepper extract capsaicin, was found and removed. It’s unclear where the spray came from, but it’s likely that it was brought into the store by someone rather than being a donation, said Seattle Goodwill spokeswoman Katherine Boury.

Two people who were exposed to the spray were treated at the scene.

The store reopened a few hours later, Boury said.