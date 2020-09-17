Two people who were staying at King County’s temporary shelter in Sodo to escape the poor air quality have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the county Department of Community and Human Services said in a Thursday statement.

The county opened its clean-air shelter on Sept. 11 to bring people who are homelessness inside, to protect them from the wildfire smoke that’s polluted Washington air for the past week. Thursday, the county said the two people were at the shelter while potentially contagious.

Shelter staff are in the process of cleaning the facility and notifying all guests, staff and visitors about their possible exposure from Saturday to Monday, the statement said. Anyone who was at the shelter during that period was tested for coronavirus on Thursday.

The shelter will close Friday as scheduled, the statement said. Anyone who’s already staying at the shelter and who agrees to get a coronavirus test will be able to stay on site until Saturday, when they’ll receive their test results.

Anyone who may have been exposed, exhibits symptoms or who tests positive for coronavirus will be able to quarantine at a King County isolation facility.

The 24/7 shelter — located at 1045 6th Ave. South — can accommodate about 100 people at a time, and offers each person their own cot, meals and on-side health care if needed.