One man is in critical condition and another is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center after a car accident Wednesday morning in West Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Sylvan Way between Southwest Morgan Street and Delridge Way Southwest will be closed for several hours, Seattle police said around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the accident in the 6700 block of 30th Avenue Southwest around 8 a.m., according to a tweet from the department. Two people were trapped in their cars, but one managed to get out and the other was extricated by Seattle Fire Department, said Hilton Almond, a spokesperson for the department.

Three people were taken to Harborview, where one man is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and a woman is in satisfactory condition, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Wednesday morning.

Seattle police are investigating the accident. Two cars were involved, but detectives are trying to determine what happened, Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud said.