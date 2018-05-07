The two people use the personal watercraft to commute to work from the Vancouver, Washington side of the river, authorities said.
PORTLAND — Emergency responders rescued two people from the Columbia River early Monday after their personal watercraft overturned.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the man and woman live on a 34-foot boat anchored on the river and are known to local authorities.
KATU-TV reports that they use the personal watercraft to commute to work from the Vancouver, Washington, side of the river.
Both were wearing life vests.
The woman swam 75 feet to shore and the man was pulled from the water by rescuers.