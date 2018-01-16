The first two deaths on BNSF Railway train tracks in Washington this year were logged within 10 minutes of each other — coincidentally — on Tuesday, according to the company’s spokesman.

The first happened at 5:50 a.m. at the south end of the King Street Tunnel in downtown Seattle when an “elderly man waved his arms and then buckled down” in front of the train, BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said.

The crew on the freight train, which was traveling about 20 mph as it started its trip from Seattle to Chicago, sounded the horn and applied the emergency brake in an unsuccessful attempt to stop, Melonas said.

All traffic through the tunnel, including freight, Sounder and Amtrak runs, is shut down but is expected to resume by 10:30 a.m., Melonas said.

The second fatality happened in Snohomish County at 6 a.m. when a freight train, which was traveling about 40 mph and headed from Everett to Chicago, struck a person who was on the rails at the east end of town, Melonas said.

The crew applied the emergency brake but struck the person, who was then thrown into a nearby body of water, he said.

The Monroe Police Department later reported that the body had been found, caught in a logjam in Woods Creek.

All rail traffic over Stevens Pass is closed until the body is recovered and the incident is investigated, Melonas said. Rail traffic over the pass is expected to resume around noon.

They were the first two fatalities in the state this year on BNSF rail lines, Melonas said.

Last year, 23 people lost their lives after being struck by trains in Washington state.

The number was the second highest in 25 years, he said, and rail authorities are working to spread awareness that trains can move “on any track, at any time and from any direction.”