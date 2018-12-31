The fire was extinguished by around 6:45 a.m. and is under investigation, according to Seattle Fire Department.

Two people died Monday morning in a house fire in Rainier Valley, according to Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 9200 block of Spear Place South, according to a Seattle Fire Department tweet minutes before 6 a.m. The fire was extinguished by around 6:45 a.m. and is under investigation.

Seattle Fire spokesman Hilton Almond did not have information about the victims’ age or gender. No other occupants were home at the time, and no firefighters were injured, Almond said in an email.

Crews will remain at the scene for several hours to make sure the fire is fully put out, Almond said.