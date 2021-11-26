Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-car crash on West Mukilteo Boulevard in Everett.

A driver and passenger in a Honda Civic heading west were struck by another driver in a Chevrolet as they turned left, according to the Everett Police Department.

The two people in the Honda, both believed to be in their 80s, died at the scene. The Chevrolet driver was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe speed or impairment were factors, according to police. West Mukilteo Boulevard between Forest Park and Dogwood Drive remained closed as detectives investigated.