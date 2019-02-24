A 39-year-old woman from England and a 10-year-old boy from Kirkland, died at the scene.

Two people died and six others were hurt after a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Lewis County in southwest Washington on Saturday, according to state patrol.

A 39-year-old woman from England and a 10-year-old boy from Kirkland, died at the scene. A 36-year-old woman from Selah and five children, ages four to 13, were hurt and taken to hospitals in the region.

The English woman was identified as Jonna R. Rane, according to state patrol.

The Selah woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The five children are receiving treatment at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Rane was headed east in an SUV when she allegedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Selah woman’s SUV in the westbound lanes about 2 p.m. Saturday, 10 miles east of Packwood.

The crash was under investigation, according to the state patrol.