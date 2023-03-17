A man, woman and dog died in an apartment fire in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

911 callers reported flames coming through a window of a third-floor apartment in the 100 block of 23rd Avenue East around 11:40 p.m., the department said online.

The first firefighters on the scene confirmed that the fire had burned through the third-floor window and was extending upward to the eaves of the roof, SFD said.

Crews outside and inside the building got water on the fire.

Firefighters entered the apartment, knocked down the fire and found a man, woman and dog dead in the living room, the department said.

The fire was extinguished by 12:13 a.m. and was confined to the single apartment unit. Units below suffered water damage, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.