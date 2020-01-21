VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp told The Columbian that the victims include a child between the ages of 10 and 14 and an older teen or young adult. The identities and genders of the two were not immediately available. Both died at the scene.

The two were struck by a full-sized Chevrolet pickup. Kapp said the driver remained on the scene. Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor.