The teens' parents called authorities Sunday night after they failed to return from a snowshoeing trip.

Two Bellevue teenagers who went missing near the Summit at Snoqualmie were found dead Monday morning, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The male teens, ages 17 and 18, were killed in an avalanche, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The pair went missing Sunday amid heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger near a backwoods area of Alpental-Snow Lake area.

The teens were supposed to return Sunday night. When they didn’t come home, their parents called 911 around 9 p.m., Abbott said.

Search-and-rescue crews were unable to search for the pair Sunday night because of the avalanche danger, he said. The search was launched around 8 a.m. Monday, using the GPS from one of the victim’s cellphones to find their general location.

Their bodies were found between 11 and 11:30 a.m., Abbott said.

Both teens were wearing avalanche beacons, he said. Their names have not been released.

The pass has received about 25 inches of snow in the past three days.

The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) issued an avalanche warning over the weekend for backcountry travelers. At Snoqualmie Pass, the organization forecast high avalanche risk and recommended against traveling in avalanche terrain as heavy snow fell.

The organization warned against traveling on steep slopes, because layers of cohesive snow were sitting on a weak layer and were liable to slide in human-triggered or natural avalanches.

“Expect widespread avalanches in the new snow including many natural avalanches. Many of these could be big enough to kill you,” the organization warned in its Sunday forecast.

On Sunday, an Issaquah man was killed when an avalanche buried a group of snowmobilers near Stampede Pass.