Phillip Mota, 28, and Antonio Lopez, 27, were thrown from their vehicle early Wednesday after crashing into several trees at high speed. Both died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The two men killed early Wednesday in a high-speed car crash in Federal Way were identified Thursday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Phillip Mota, 28, and Antonio Lopez, 27, both died from multiple blunt-force injuries and their deaths have been ruled an accident, according to death investigators.

The single-car collision occurred at 2:17 a.m. in the 800 block of Southwest 320th Street, according to Federal Way police.

The men were in a speeding Honda Civic when the car left the road, striking several trees and tearing the vehicle in two, police said. The men were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by South King Fire & Rescue. Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The men’s families have started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to cover funeral expenses.