It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark.

The Cessna 172 they were aboard was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to Kyles Airport in Arlington — didn’t show up when it was expected Sunday night, Clark said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation used an airplane to search for the missing Cessna on Sunday evening and located a faint tone from the plane’s emergency locating tracker near Lyman. Another ping was recorded off of Granstrom Road near Lake Cavanaugh, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The two men were found around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Lake Cavanaugh area, according to Clark, who said the men were able to climb out of the plane after it crashed into trees.

They found a logging road and were able to call for help with a hand-held radio they’d taken from the plane.

The men were examined for injuries and reunited with their families.