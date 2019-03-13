Rescuers were able to reach the 73-year-old man, but he was dead. The body of the 49-year-old man remains missing.

KOMO-TV reports a 73-year-old man was walking his dogs near Bellingham at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when the dogs ran onto a frozen pond and fell through the ice, according to Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.

The dog owner tried to rescue his dogs, but fell through as well. A 49-year-old neighbor saw the man in trouble and attempted to rescue him, only to fall in himself.

Elfo says a third neighbor saw both men struggling and called 911.

Rescuers were able to reach the 73-year-old man but he was dead. The body of the 49-year-old man remains missing. The search continues Wednesday.

The men were not identified.

