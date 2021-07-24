Two men died Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the Skykomish River near Index.

Sky Valley Fire Department responders were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. for a water rescue. Bystanders had pulled two men from the water and started administering CPR, said fire Capt. Brandon Vargas.

“We have no information on how they went into the water, where they went into the water or who they are,” he said.

Vargas said the men were found near a section of the river called “Cable Drop.”

Crews from Monroe and Sultan also responded and administered CPR before pronouncing the men dead.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.