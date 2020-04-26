The driver of a Ford Mustang and his passenger both died in a collision Saturday night in the Sodo neighborhood.

Seattle police are investigating the crash, which involved only one car.

At about 8:20 p.m., the man who was driving and the passenger, a woman, were headed north in the 3400 block of Airport Way South. The car hit a light pole and both the driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe both alcohol and speed were factors in the collision, according to Seattle police.