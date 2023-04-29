Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 410 east of Enumclaw Friday afternoon after a driver, distracted by his cellphone, swerved into oncoming traffic, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver of a vehicle was westbound on Highway 410 around 2:30 p.m. and reached for his cellphone, then veered into the eastbound lanes, striking the second car. The second car’s driver and passenger, both from Tacoma, were killed, State Patrol said.

The driver of the first car was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

State Patrol said it investigated three King County crashes in which four people died on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday evening, a motorcyclist died when the driver of a pickup rear-ended it on Highway 167 in Auburn. On Friday morning, a driver on eastbound Interstate 90, west of Snoqualmie Pass, struck an overpass support pillar and died.

The crashes underscore the dangers of driving distracted and the importance of following traffic laws as the weather improves and more people are on the road, State Patrol said Saturday.