Two people died and six were injured in a series of collisions that started when the driver of one of the cars drove the wrong way on Highway 516 about 11:35 p.m. Monday in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the fatal crashes occurred when the driver of one car got on the highway headed east in the westbound lanes near Meeker Street.

The driver of that car sideswiped an Infinity SUV and then struck the passenger side of a car that was driven by a woman who had her 5-year-old child in the back seat, Johnson said.

While attempting to avoid the crashed cars, a fourth vehicle hit the guardrail and then struck the Infinity SUV, he said.

Each of the four cars had two people inside.

The driver and passenger in the wrong-way car both died at the scene, police said.

#Update for SR 516 collision. 4 cars with two occupants in each. Three at Harborview in critical condition. 3 at Valley General and two deceased at the scene. No ETA for reopening. Use alt. routes. pic.twitter.com/SsW1brqZcK — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 10, 2018

The mother in the third car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; her child was admitted to the hospital with broken bones and is listed as being in critical but stable condition, Johnson said.

The driver of the SUV is at Harborview Medical Center in critical but stable condition after surgery, and the passenger in that car is at another local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. And the driver and passenger in the fourth vehicle, the one that bounced off the guardrail, are both at Valley Medical Center in Kent with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

The roadway was blocked for hours but reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.