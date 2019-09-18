Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a two-car collision Wednesday night in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was driving on Des Moines Memorial Drive South near South 202nd Street with a passenger when his car crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, sheriff’s office spokesman Ryan Abbott said.

The two men, both in their late 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the second car, a woman in her late 50s or early 60s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

Des Moines Memorial Drive South will be closed for hours while detectives investigate, the sheriff’s office said.