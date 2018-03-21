The base says the bodies of the two men were recovered after there were reports of missing kayakers in American Lake.

LAKEWOOD — Joint Base Lewis-McChord says two soldiers died in what the base described as a boating incident south of Tacoma.

KOMO-TV reports the men died Tuesday at American Lake in Lakewood.

The base identified the soldiers as 21-year-old Pvt. Jamanni Gibson of West Peoria, Ill., and 22-year-old Pvt. Jacques Means of Killeen, Texas.

The base says their bodies were recovered after there were reports of missing kayakers.

Gibson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, since December 2017, as a motor transport operator.

Means also enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 SBCT, 7th Inf. Div., since December 2017, as a petroleum supply specialist.

 

