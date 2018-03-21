The base says the bodies of the two men were recovered after there were reports of missing kayakers in American Lake.
LAKEWOOD — Joint Base Lewis-McChord says two soldiers died in what the base described as a boating incident south of Tacoma.
KOMO-TV reports the men died Tuesday at American Lake in Lakewood.
The base identified the soldiers as 21-year-old Pvt. Jamanni Gibson of West Peoria, Ill., and 22-year-old Pvt. Jacques Means of Killeen, Texas.
The base says their bodies were recovered after there were reports of missing kayakers.
Most Read Local Stories
- Illegal ‘gingerbread house’ in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest stocked with food, bedding — and child porn
- ‘This is now a crime scene’: Trail steward recalls finding illegal ‘gingerbread house’ filled with child porn
- Getting clearer all the time: City should ban cars from South Lake Union | Danny Westneat
- Spring has sprung, but winter-like weather will return — so here are some Seattle weather jokes to lighten the mood
- Why Sound Transit doesn’t want you walking down a stalled escalator
Gibson enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, since December 2017, as a motor transport operator.
Means also enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, and served in 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 SBCT, 7th Inf. Div., since December 2017, as a petroleum supply specialist.