PORTLAND — A small plane crashed into in the Columbia River, injuring the two people aboard.

Oregon State Police tells KATU-TV the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near a sandbar north of Clatskanie.

The Coast Guard rescued the occupants who were taken to a hospital in Vancouver, Wash.

 

The Associated Press