PORTLAND — A small plane crashed into in the Columbia River, injuring the two people aboard.
Oregon State Police tells KATU-TV the crash happened Tuesday afternoon near a sandbar north of Clatskanie.
The Coast Guard rescued the occupants who were taken to a hospital in Vancouver, Wash.
