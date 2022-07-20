Two people were injured when an aircraft crashed on 228th Street Southeast in Bothell late Tuesday, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Fire & Rescue said both occupants of the plane were taken to the hospital. Both occupants had minor injuries, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter late Tuesday. A dog was also on board, and was transported with the two people to a hospital, according to Fire & Rescue.

The 4200 block of 228th Street Southeast was closed after the crash, which happened around 10:20 p.m. The road will remain closed into Wednesday morning for the investigation, the Fire Department said. The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted, the Fire Department said.

Fire & Rescue said the aircraft was on its way to Paine Field when it had complete engine failure. On its way to the ground, the plane struck high tension power lines then crashed on 228th, just south of 45th Avenue near Canyon Park.

No one on the ground was injured, the Fire Department said.