Two people were injured in a plane crash Monday morning at Renton Municipal Airport, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.

Responding crews found a plane carrying two people upside down on the runway, the department said online. The department first posted about the crash shortly after 9:30 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Crews were taking one person to a hospital around 9:30 a.m. and said the other person was being treated and would then be released. The department did not say what condition the two people were in.

Crews are also treating a fuel leak, the department said.

Skyway Fire (King County Fire District 20), the Boeing Fire Department and King County Medic One are also responding.

