A collision between a motor home and a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Everett led to a 6-mile backup on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 11 a.m. today, EFD responded to an injury collision with a motorhome vs. car NB I-5 MP 190. Firefighters extricated two patients from the motorhome, one of which was trapped. Both occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. #EverettFire https://t.co/qc4lrL9MVd pic.twitter.com/QfWsaoWWkS — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) February 15, 2023

The two vehicles collided shortly after 11 a.m. just north of the Boeing Freeway Interchange, according to Washington State Patrol. Two people in the motor home were injured. They were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Providence Regional did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the patients’ conditions.

The three left lanes of northbound traffic were blocked following the collision. They were cleared around 3:30 p.m.

The backup hit 4 miles shortly before noon, then grew to 6 miles in the afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.