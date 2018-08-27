Authorities say a butane canister exploded after it was left too close to a candle in a room at the Delta Hotel.
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Everett police say two people were injured in an explosion at an Everett hotel.
Police say a man and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday afternoon. They were taken to local hospitals.
Everett Assistant Fire Marshal Steve Gofort told KOMO there was no sign of a fire when crews arrived but all hotel guests were evacuated as a precaution.
