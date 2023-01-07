A small plane crashed Saturday into a storage facility in Kent, injuring the two men aboard, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The two men, ages 59 and 23, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Both were conscious at the hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to a Harborview spokesperson.

Crews were dispatched to the crash site in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South in Kent at 1:19 p.m. The men were pulled from the plane within 19 minutes of the call to 911. It was not immediately known who placed the 911 call.

The storage facility was not occupied at the time of the crash, according to Puget Sound Fire.

