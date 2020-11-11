Two men were injured after a van crashed into a smoke shop in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to Beyond the Cloud Vapory, located at 17th Avenue Northeast and Lake City Way Northeast, just before 6 p.m., said Seattle police spokesperson Valerie Carson. The driver of the van was going northeast on Lake City Way and was attempting to turn left onto 17th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the shop, Carson said.

She said it wasn’t immediately clear why the driver crashed, but that police don’t believe impairment was a factor.

An employee in his 60s — the only person inside the shop at the time — was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police and fire spokespeople said. The driver of the van — a man in his 50s — didn’t initially receive medical treatment, but was later also transported to the hospital in stable condition, a Seattle fire spokesperson said.

No further information was immediately available.