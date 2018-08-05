PASCO, Wash. (AP) — Emergency crews helped two people after they crashed a personal watercraft on the Columbia River.
The Tri-City Herald reports that two people were riding on the watercraft near the Franklin County side of the river, across from Howard Amon Park, on Saturday when they ran aground.
Someone spotted them and helped them to the shore.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised people to make sure to follow the markers in the river because the river can change.
___
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com