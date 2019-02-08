The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but police say no criminal activity is suspected.
OLYMPIA — Authorities say two people were found dead after a house fire north of Olympia.
KOMO-TV reports firefighters responded to the home early Thursday after a man called 911 and said he heard explosions and saw his parents’ house on fire.
The South Bay Fire Department said the two-story home was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters weren’t able to enter the home until Thursday afternoon, when they found the two bodies.
