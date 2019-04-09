Two people died after their car went over an embankment and struck a tree in the Nisqually area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers received notification from the BMW Emergency Response Center at 12:35 p.m. that the car’s air bags had been deployed and that the driver may have a medical issue, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Multiple agencies searched the area using GPS coordinates and found the car in the 19900 block of Nisqually Road Southwest.

The car’s two occupants, an elderly woman who had been driving and an elderly male passenger, were declared dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victims after notifying relatives.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.