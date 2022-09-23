TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018.

Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.

Both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan in Tacoma sentenced Pease, 53, to 26 years in prison for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Warren, 34, received nearly 22 years for his role.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for western Washington, the judge called the crime “beyond the realm of normal human activity.”

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown called the sentences appropriate given the depravity of the killing.

Investigators eventually found the gun in the Puyallup River. Prosecutors said Pease and Warren called police with false tips that Jackson had left the convenience store with someone else and moved out of state.

The men had lived in Tacoma with Jackson and her daughter before moving to Forks, on the Olympic Peninsula, in an effort to avoid authorities.