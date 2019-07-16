MOSES LAKE — During a major drug raid in central Washington on Tuesday, two federal agents were wounded and a suspect was believed to have shot himself, authorities said.

The shooting occurred during a raid targeting a methamphetamine and heroin drug-trafficking organization in Moses Lake.

The agents, who were from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were struck by bullets or bullet fragments, officials said. Their injuries were not life-threatening and they were released from a hospital later in the day, officials said.

Authorities believe the injured suspect attempted to kill himself during the gunfight, Grant County Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. The suspect was taken to a Spokane hospital.

About 300 federal, state and local law-enforcement officers executed the series of raids in Grant, Yakima and Adams counties, according to a joint news release.

The agents arrested 15 suspects and seized more than 50 firearms, plus large quantities of meth, cocaine, heroin and cash.

Last week, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging 16 people with conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. Fifteen of those individuals were arrested Tuesday. They included 11 in Moses Lake, one in Ephrata, two in Yakima and one in Warden, according to authorities.