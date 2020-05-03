Local News 2 farmers markets reopen under strict guidelines Originally published May 3, 2020 at 5:51 pm Updated May 3, 2020 at 6:03 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries A surreal Opening Day for boating season: No races, no parade, no crowds Scenes from May Day 2020 in Seattle Photos of the day, May 1: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.