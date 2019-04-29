Two of the four people killed when a tower crane collapsed onto Mercer Street in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Saturday were experienced ironworkers, one from Ironworkers Local 86 in Seattle and the other from the Local 29 union out of Portland.

KOMO identified the Portland ironworker as former U.S. Marine Travis Corbet. His wife told the TV station Sunday night that she hoped he would be remembered for the life he lived, not the way he died. They got married last year and had been planning to go on their honeymoon in June, she said.

“The past 24 hours have been the worst in my entire life,” Samantha Corbet told the station. She said she drove to Seattle on Saturday night thinking that seeing the scene would give her closure, “but it didn’t because he’s not there. I know he would want me to be strong but it’s really hard to not feel sad and lost and scared.”

Corbet had years of experience working tower cranes for most of his career, said Joe Bowers, the business manager at Local 29.

The member of the Seattle union was a journey-level ironworker with a family, said Chris McClain, the business manager of Local 86.

Neither union official was willing to discuss more about the victims, and both said they had no insights into what might have caused the tragedy.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday it would release the names of the victims on Monday.

One of the two other people killed in the collapse was Seattle Pacific University freshman Sarah Wong, 19, who grew up in South Pasadena, California, and was considering a major in nursing. Another student in Wong’s vehicle escaped unharmed, according to an email SPU officials sent to students.

The university is still exploring with Wong’s family the ways in which she could best be honored in the coming days, Nate Mouttet, the university’s vice president for enrollment management and marketing, said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the school is looking to provide support services for students.

Officials have yet to disclose details about the fourth person who died in the collapse, other than to say that the victim was in another vehicle traveling on Mercer Street.

Four other people were injured in Saturday’s collapse. One was treated by medics at the scene, and the others, including a 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old baby, were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The mother and child were discharged late Saturday.

The fourth person, a 28-year-old man, was still at Harborview in satisfactory condition Sunday, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Washington state regulators have formally opened a probe into the companies involved in dismantling the crane, which came crashing down around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, smashing a new Google office building and pinning several vehicles below.