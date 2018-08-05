SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from a Spokane detention center were captured soon after, thanks to a witness who saw them jumping the fence.
A person driving back from the Spokane International Airport at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday noticed a person dressed in yellow jump the fence around the Geiger Detention Services facilities.
The driver contacted officials and they put the place on lockdown.
A head count discovered two inmates missing.
They were identified as Trevor McLaughlin, facing drug and stolen vehicle charges; and Daniel Brian, charged with money laundering and theft.
Law enforcement agencies tracked the men down and they were taken into custody at about 7 a.m.
Brian needed medical attention for deep cuts on his legs which he likely received while crossing the razor-wire fence. McLaughlin was taken to the Spokane County Jail.
They now face escape charges.