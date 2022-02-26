As peak moss season hits the Pacific Northwest, many Seattleites are looking for ways to get rid of velvety green stuff in a pet friendly, environmentally-safe manner.

Chances are you already have two of the most effective solutions for dealing with moss in your kitchen: baking soda and vinegar.

The reason moss thrives in the northwest is simple. It loves humidity, shade and an acidic environment. It’s virtually impossible to change the humidity and can be difficult to alter how much shade an area gets, especially in the winter. That leaves the pH.

“If the idea of using a commercial moss killer isn’t for you, you do have a couple natural, eco-friendly alternatives,” said Derek Wing of Seattle-based PEMCO Insurance.

“If your moss problem isn’t severe, you can treat it yourself with vinegar,” he said.

During a stretch of dry weather, pour vinegar — any kind of vinegar will do — directly on mossy spots. You’ll want to wait for dry weather to ensure the vinegar does not get washed away by rain.

If you’re dealing with moss on a sloped roof — as opposed to a flat patio or driveway — add a few drops of dish soap to the vinegar to help it stick to the surface.

“Take care to keep the vinegar off the plants in your yard. In a few days, you’ll see the moss turn brown and die, and you can remove it with a brush or a broom,” Wing said.

A contributor on Thurston Talk, a Washington-based online platform, suggests a different method, using baking soda instead:

First, remove existing moss gently using a leaf blower or hand brush.

Once the majority of the moss is gone, use a spray bottle to apply a solution of at least 3 tablespoons of baking soda to one quart of water.

“You can make the mixture as potent as you want depending on the density or quantity of moss,” according to Crab Grass Lawn, a self-described “Wiki for Lawn Enthusiasts by Lawn Experts.”

And definitely make it stronger — more like 8 tablespoons of baking soda to one quart of water — when dealing with large patches.

Apply the solution to moss on a warm day with no rain in sight, rake it away gently once it turns a golden brown color and dispose of it.

You’ll need a bit of patience, as it can take several weeks for the moss to be eradicated. With stubborn patches, you may want to spray a second or third time. You can also sprinkle undiluted baking soda directly on the moss.

For moss in lawns, baking soda will work, but generally only as a temporary solution. For longer term results, the conditions of the soil need to be addressed.

To do that, first test you soil’s pH. Acidic soil can be remedied by adding limestone. Addressing alkaline soil requires products like sphagnum peat, elemental sulfur, aluminum sulfate, iron sulfate, acidifying nitrogen, and organic mulches, according to Grove Collaborative.

To prevent more moss growth, you can correct drainage issues on a lawn by filling low-lying areas with topsoil, reseeding and then watering only as needed. You can also rent or buy aerators. Mowing your lawn regularly but being careful not to cut the grass too short can also help stave off moss growth.