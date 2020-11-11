LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a small plane crash on Whidbey Island southeast of Langley.

Officials with South Whidbey Fire said the plane went down just west of the runway at the Whidbey Airpark, hit the ground and ended up in the woods. The FAA said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed around noon.

Island County Sheriff’s Sgt. Laura Price told KCPQ-TV that the two people on board the plane died.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.