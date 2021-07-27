ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A small airplane reported overdue Monday was found crashed, with the two people on board dead, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Austin McDaniel, a troopers spokesperson, said there were two adults on board. He said the plane left from Anchorage, but he did not have immediate details on the purpose of the flight or when it took off. He said by email that the wreckage was found in Chugach State Park.

The troopers, in an online log, said authorities were notified around 8 p.m. Monday of an overdue aircraft that had taken off from an Anchorage airport. The statement said the aircraft was believed to have gone up the Knik River Valley toward Knik Glacier and Lake George before heading toward Chugach State Park.

A good Samaritan found the wreckage around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Recovery efforts were expected to start Tuesday, the troopers statement said.