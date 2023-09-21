Two men from Shelton died Thursday morning after a tire crashed through the windshield of a 15-passenger van traveling north on Interstate 5 in Lakewood, according to Washington State Patrol.

The men, ages 22 and 55, were among eight people in the vehicle. A third person received non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. No other vehicles were involved.

“The driver was not at fault. The tire came out of nowhere and came at their windshield,” Trooper John Dattilo said Thursday.

Troopers, @wsdot, and @WestPierce are on scene of a single vehicle collision NB I5 just south of Bridgeport in @CityofLakewood. The right lane and off-ramp to Bridgeport are closed.



He called it “tragic,” and said detectives are trying to track down the origins of the rogue tire and the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Dattilo said the other passengers were evaluated by members of West Pierce Fire & Rescue and released to family members and friends who arrived on the scene.

The incident closed the right lane and off-ramp to Bridgeport.

Lakewood police reported backups extending into DuPont, warning Lakewood drivers of increased traffic through the city as people tried to reroute off the freeway.