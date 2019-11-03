Two children were killed in a fire at a Lynnwood townhouse Sunday afternoon, and another child was injured.

The fire was reported at 2:37 p.m. in the 6700 block of 196th Street Southwest, in a set of townhouses that has seven units. Once firefighters had the fire knocked down and were able to enter a middle unit where the fire had been concentrated, they found two juvenile victims who were deceased, said Leslie Hynes, a public information officer for South County Fire in Snohomish County.

An 11-year-old boy was able to escape and was taken to Swedish Medical Center Edmonds, Hynes said. Two adults were also able to escape the fire and were uninjured.

No further details were immediately available about the deceased children’s ages, genders or their relationship to each other or the adults in the home.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.