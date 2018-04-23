The child was listed in critical condition and the mother is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

RENTON — A mother and her child were injured — the child critically — when they were struck by a car in the Benson Hill area of Renton.

KOMO reports that police and medics responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of pedestrians being hit by a car.

A woman and her child were found at the scene. They were treated at the scene before being rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The child was listed in critical condition, and the mother is in serious condition.

The accident happened in a school zone near Benson Hill Elementary School.