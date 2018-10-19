The men were friends who were enrolled in the school through military Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs.
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Two Central Washington University students have died in what police say was an accidental shooting followed by a suicide.
Ellensburg Police spokesman Capt. Dan Hansberry said Friday that officers responded at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of two gunshot victims at a house in Ellensburg.
He says initial investigation shows a 21-year-old man accidentally fatally shot a 22-year-old man. Hansberry says the 21-year-old student then immediately shot himself. It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting. Hansberry says the two men were the only ones involved in the incident.
Hansberry says the men were friends who were enrolled in Central Washington University through military Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs. Their names haven’t been released.
Most Read Local Stories
- Want to know what a Seattle tax hike would mean for you? New King County tool helps even renters
- 4 moments from the Rossi-Schrier debate you may hear more about
- Antibiotics in beef: Burger chains are failing the test, except for a couple right here in Washington
- Mysterious paralyzing illness leaves Washington families reeling VIEW
- Judge dismisses NRA lawsuit over Seattle's new gun-storage law
Central Washington University President James Gaudino offered condolences and support services to students in an email Friday.