TACOMA (AP) — Tacoma Police say they have arrested two boys for threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School. In that case, police interviewed and later booked a 12-year-old boy in juvenile detention. They also recovered a weapon.
The News Tribune reports that a 15-year-old boy was booked Sunday on investigation of intimidation and threats for making threats toward people at Lincoln High School. Police learned of those threats Sunday.
The Tacoma School District in a statement Sunday thanked those who reported the threats.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’