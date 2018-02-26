TACOMA (AP) — Tacoma Police say they have arrested two boys for threatening violence in separate incidents at two schools.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says police investigated Friday after social media threats were made toward people at Truman Middle School. In that case, police interviewed and later booked a 12-year-old boy in juvenile detention. They also recovered a weapon.

The News Tribune reports that a 15-year-old boy was booked Sunday on investigation of intimidation and threats for making threats toward people at Lincoln High School. Police learned of those threats Sunday.

The Tacoma School District in a statement Sunday thanked those who reported the threats.