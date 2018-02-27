Niko Suokko, 18, and Declan Ervin, 17, each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment, the medical examiner said. Their deaths have been ruled an accident.

The King County Medical Examiner has identified the two Bellevue teenagers who were killed Sunday while snowshoeing Sunday near Snoqualmie Pass.

Suokko and Ervin were found dead Monday morning during a search of the backwoods area of the Alpental-Snow Lake area, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair went missing Sunday amid heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger.

The teens were supposed to return Sunday night. When they didn’t come home, their parents called 911 around 9 p.m., Abbott said.

Search-and-rescue crews were unable to search for the pair Sunday night because of the avalanche danger, he said. The search was launched around 8 a.m. Monday, using the GPS from one of the victim’s cellphones to find their general location.