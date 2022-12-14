A business in Franklin County has the first outbreak in Washington state of bird flu in a large commercial flock of chickens since a nationwide outbreak began in February.

Chickens are being humanely killed to contain the outbreak, with thousands of birds in the commercial flock impacted, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

Previously this year the Washington State Department of Agriculture has reported infections in 36 small or medium-sized backyard flocks of chickens, ducks and geese, but none in large commercial flocks until now.

Avian influenza, or bird flu, has been detected in wild birds and baby raccoons in the Tri-Cities area this year but not in local domestic flocks before state and Tri-Cities area officials announced the commercial flock outbreak Wednesday.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that during cold weather wild birds are flocking together to feed and the agency is getting reports of more suspected cases in wild birds in the state. Wild birds can spread the disease to domestic flocks.

The commercial operation in Franklin County last week reported high numbers of sudden deaths in their chickens in a single barn at one of their farms to the state Department of Agriculture.

Other birds were lethargic and showing other signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.

Laboratory tests at the Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory appeared to be positive. Further tests at National Veterinary Services Laboratories are expected this week to confirm highly pathogenic bird flu.

The affected premises in Franklin County have been quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease. All birds on the premise were being killed to contain the outbreak, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

No food products from the flock will enter the food supply system, according to state officials.

The Benton Franklin Health District is contacting all employees at the commercial operation who handled the birds. They are being told to watch for illness and given resources for medication and testing.

There have been no cases of bird flu identified in people in Washington state, said Hannah Schnitzler, communicable disease epidemiologist with Washington state Department of Health.

“Human cases from bird flu are very rare. When they do occur it is from direct touching and handling of infected birds,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties.

Because of the high number of other respiratory infections in the Tri-Cities area now, the health district is being vigilant to help potentially exposed employees stay healthy, it said.

Although this is the first large commercial flock outbreak in Washington this year, there have been more than 250 outbreaks in about two dozen states across the country.

Avian flu naturally occurs in wild birds worldwide and spreads through contact with saliva, nasal secretions, feces or surfaces that are contaminated with the virus.

The state Department of Agriculture recommends confining backyard domestic flocks in an area with a roof that does not allow water through.

Earlier this month state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists responded to reports of sick or dead waterfowl in western Skagit County on and around Skagit Bay, as well as in northwestern Snohomish County and on Camano Island and Port Susan in Island County.

The agency’s employees have retrieved more than 700 dead birds of several species, but primarily young snow geese, from the area. Samples have been collected to test for suspected bird flu.