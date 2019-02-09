The 1st Avenue Bridge was closed Saturday night, according to a tweet posted about 8:45 p.m. by the Seattle Department of Transportation. Drivers traveling north were advised to use alternate routes.

No details were provided on the reason for the closure.

A Washington State Patrol trooper tweeted at about 9:25 p.m. that the bridge would be closed for “a couple of hours.” Northbound Highway 509 into Seattle will be closed during that time. Please avoid that area, the trooper tweeted.